Gedling Borough Council was made aware of the fly-tip on Station Avenue on March 26 with the huge pile of waste blocking access to nearby allotments, forcing plot owners to find an alternative entrance to the site.

The council’s neighbourhood wardens secured the area and specialist contractors have been contacted for a quote to safely remove the hazardous waste, which will be removed as soon as possible.

The wardens are also continuing to gather any evidence which may lead them to find those responsible.

Asbestos was found in a huge fly-tip near allotments in Newstead

Coun John Clarke (Lab), council leader, said: “Fly-tipping, of any kind, causes real damage and has a devastating impact on the environment and local communities.

"They cause harm to wildlife and in many cases, such as this one, they can be incredibly dangerous and require specialist teams to remove them.

“Not only that, but they cost a considerable amount of money to clean up, tax payers money, which would be much better spent serving our communities.