Heartless thieves smash Hucknall care window to steal TV and CD player

The lounge window of the home on Orchard Street was smashed and a 55-inch television and a CD player were both stolen on Sunday, September 10, some time before 5.20am.

Police are also investigating other incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour in the town and are appealing for the public’s help.

Police are investigating after a Hucknall care home was burgled. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Two males on motorbikes were reportedly riding around Titchfield Park and pulling wheelies on Thursday, September 7, shortly after 5.30pm.

One was on a red and white off-road bike, while the second was on a dark-coloured bike. They were said to be were part of a larger group of about 10 youths.

A woman had her credit card stolen by a man after she dropped it while in Domino’s Pizza, Annesley Road, on September 7, at about 6.50pm,

Lead flashing was stolen above the doors of two properties on Ashgate Road, some time in the week leading up September 10.

An unsecured Specialized Rockhopper white mountain bike with black writing was stolen from outside the Your Local store on Broomhill Road by a person wearing a purple striped shirt, on Tuesday, September 12, at about 3.30pm.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents, who witnessed any of them or has CCTV footage that may be of help, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district neighbourhood policing team.