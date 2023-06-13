Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead on Ilkeston Road just after 4am this morning.

A further body of a man was found in Magdala Road while three people remain in hospital after an incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people.

A heavy police presence remains across the city centre as investigations continue with several roads still closed.

Police investigations are continuing in Nottingham

Ms Braverman (Con) tweeted: “I am shocked & saddened that three people have lost their lives today in Nottingham. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident. I have spoken to @nottspolice Chief Constable & am receiving regular updates. I am thankful to the emergency services for their response.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also tweeted: Awful news from Nottingham this morning.

My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives, those injured, and the people of Nottingham.

Thank you to the police and the emergency services as they respond to this terrible incident.”

Coun David Mellen (Lab), leader of Nottingham City Council, has also issued a statement.

He said: “I am shocked and saddened by these horrific deaths.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who knew and loved the three people who have died and those who have been injured, and to the communities where they lived.

"Ours is an overwhelmingly peaceful and tolerant city where people get along with one another and it’s incomprehensible that such dreadful violence has happened here.

"I’m grateful to the police for swiftly making an arrest and for all the emergency services responding to this tragic situation and keeping us safe.”

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police & Crime Commissioner, tweeted: “This is a truly shocking and tragic incident and my thoughts are with the loved ones of the three people who have been killed and those who have been injured.

"It is at times like this that we really appreciate the dedication and professionalism of the police and partner agencies in keeping people safe.

“The force is working tirelessly to investigate the incident and we really appreciate the patience of the public at this time.

“The fact that a man is already in custody in connection with this is really reassuring and I give my heartfelt thanks to all of the police officers and staff involved."

Tram services remain suspended with NET tweeting: “Due to the ongoing major police incidents around the city and suburbs, we still have most areas not being serviced by the trams.

"NCT buses are accepting our tickets and passes and EMR Trains can be used between Hucknall and Beeston and Nottingham Station also.”

Bus services have also been affected and several services are not calling at city centre stops or calling at alternative stops.

For full details, visit Nottingham City Transport’s website here.