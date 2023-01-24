Ashfield Council’s cabinet has this week agreed to move forward with the planned closures following support from residents.

The council held a public consultation on the plans to gate and restrict access to the eight alleyways, under a new public spaces protection order, that have become a hotbed anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Out of the 552 responses to the consultation, an overwhelming majority of 486 were in favour of the council’s closure plans.

Coun Andy Meakin and Antonio Taylor, council community safety officer, with two Ashfield PCSOs at one of the hotspot alleys

The proposal will now be presented to next month’s full council meeting on February 2.

A PSPO is a legal tool used by councils to clamp down on crime and anti-social behaviour and allows council teams and police to fine people breaching its rules.

The new order will target four hotspot alleyways in Sutton’s New Cross area, three in Kirkby’s Coxmoor Estate and one in Hucknall.

The four Sutton routes include a service road behind Outram Street – connecting Downing Street to North Street – known locally as ‘mucky alley’, two public rights of way connecting Bramley Court with Bentinck Street and Sutton Lawn, and the passage between Welbeck Street and Portland Close.

The Kirkby alleys include land next to 40 Rosewood Drive and two connecting Spruce Grove to Poplar Avenue and Beacon Drive.

The remaining alleyway is behind 34-37 Rockwood Walk, Hucknall.

Under the proposed PSPO, any person found entering the alleyways would be handed a fixed penalty notice of £100.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, executive lead member for community safety and crime reduction, said “Thank you to everyone who took part in our consultation.

“The results are extremely clear that residents support our plans to tackle anti-social

behaviour.

“The gating of these alleyways will improve the lives of the residents who live near

and around these anti-social behaviour hotspots.

“The amount of responses to the consultation demonstrate how necessary it is to restrict access to these alleyways that cause misery to residents.

“The Council is committed to making a difference to feelings of safety in Ashfield and we are glad to see that residents agree with our plans.