Hucknall and Bulwell folk asked for help to identify man police want to talk to about Nottingham assault
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could assist with their inquiries into an assault in Nottingham.
The incident happened in Old Market Square, Nottingham city centre, on April 10.
PC Tina Cockayne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We would like to speak with this man as we believe he may have vital information for us that could help us with our investigation.
“As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re urging anyone who recognises this man to please come forward and get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 346 of 10 April 2022 , or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.