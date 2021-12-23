The con relates to a supposed courier service, whereby the victims are urged to give their bank details or hand over money when someone visits their address.

Now Nottinghamshire Police has issued advice on how to avoid being conned.

A spokesperson said: “No genuine organisation will ever send someone to your door to collect cash, bank cards or other goods.

The scammers are calling people asking for bank card details or saying they will collect money from their door.

"If someone calls you, claiming to be a police officer, ask for their collar number and hang up.

"Wait a few minutes, dial 101 and ask to speak to that officer.

“Do not re-dial the number that called you.

"Scammers use a spoofed dialling tone to keep the line open, so when you think you’ve hung up, you’re actually still on the line.

"If possible, call 101 using a different phone.”

“If anyone calls claiming to be from your bank, do not share any personal information.

"Hang up, wait a few minutes and then call the number that is on the back of your card or from your bank statement.

"Banks keep a record, so they will be able to verify if they have genuinely called you.”

Officers are urging people to make friends, neighbours and relatives aware of this scam.

All suspected cases should be reported to its Action Fraud department on 0300 1232040 or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk/