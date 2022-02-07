Police say offences are still happening in areas like Hucknall and Bulwell and are urging people to act now and avoid become the next victim.

Posting on their Facebook page, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “We would like to remind vehicle owners to not leave any valuables inside your vehicles and ensure vehicles are locked and secure.

"It is best practice to always lock your vehicle when leaving it unattended, even if it's for a minute because you left something at home or you’re delivering a parcel.

Car and van owners are being urged to keep their vehicles secure after rise in autocrime incidents

Make sure you double check that your vehicle is locked before you leave and don't leave keys near front doors – and make sure they are locked to.

"If you have wheel locks or trackers for your vehicles, make sure you use them.

"Help us by helping yourself and make it harder for criminals to target your vehicle.

“We would encourage any suspicious activity to contact us on 999 if its an emergency and 101 for non emergency.

"If it’s a suspected crime in progress please do not hesitate to call 999.