The group got on to the tram at Bulwell and then reportedly began making other passengers’ lives a misery.
One passenger later tweeted: “@NETTram where were your inspectors when a group of kids boarded the tram at Bulwell and were threatening passengers. It was awful.”
A spokesperson for Nottingham Express Transit (NET) which runs the trams, said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour anywhere on the network and when incidents are reported to us we work closely with the police to identify those responsible.
"This collaboration includes sharing high resolution CCTV footage from onboard our trams, and at tram stops.
“The NET team is also involved in a number of joint initiatives with the police to deter further incidents, including carrying out regular patrols across the network, and we will continue to monitor the situation in the Bulwell area, taking further targeted action should it prove necessary.”