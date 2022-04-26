The group got on to the tram at Bulwell and then reportedly began making other passengers’ lives a misery.

One passenger later tweeted: “@NETTram where were your inspectors when a group of kids boarded the tram at Bulwell and were threatening passengers. It was awful.”

A spokesperson for Nottingham Express Transit (NET) which runs the trams, said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour anywhere on the network and when incidents are reported to us we work closely with the police to identify those responsible.

NET has said it will work closely with police to stamp out ASB on trams

"This collaboration includes sharing high resolution CCTV footage from onboard our trams, and at tram stops.