Hucknall: Appeal after man robbed by knife-carrying cyclist

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 07:53 BST
Detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife during a robbery in Hucknall.

Officers were called to Orchard Street following reports someone had been robbed by a mystery man on a bike.

The victim – a man in his 20s – was walking along the street with his headphones on when he was approached by a cyclist.

After the man initially asked for the time, he then demanded cash, while lifting his hoodie to show a knife he had tucked into his waistband.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed by a cyclist with a knife on Orchard Street. Photo: GooglePolice are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed by a cyclist with a knife on Orchard Street. Photo: Google
At that point, the victim handed over money, with the mystery attacker then cycling away on his bike in the direction of Croft Avenue.

The victim, who suffered no injuries, then notified the police about the robbery, which took place around 3.15pm on Wednesday, July 17.

Police have now asked that anyone who can assist their inquires does so.

Detective Sergeant Elina Falcon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While thankfully they weren’t hurt, this would’ve been an extremely unpleasant experience for the victim.

“We’re still in the early stages of this investigation, so would naturally appreciate any information people have about the incident.

“That includes anything about who the man on the bike could be, any sightings of a cyclist in the area at that time, or anything else that might be relevant.

“Any piece of information, however small or insignificant it might seem, could provide us with the information needed to get to the bottom of what happened.

“This can be reported to the police by calling 101, quoting incident 443 of 17 July 2024, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

