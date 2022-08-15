Hucknall biker gets suspended term and three-year ban for dangerous riding and having no licence or insurance

A Hucknall man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous riding and having no licence or insurance.

Callum McGachan, 32, pleaded guilty to all three charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, having been stopped by the police on May 31.

He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months and banned from the road for three years.

McGachan was handed a suspended term when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.