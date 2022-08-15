Callum McGachan, 32, pleaded guilty to all three charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, having been stopped by the police on May 31.
Read More
Read MoreHucknall: Police investigation underway after attempt to break into town B&M sto...
He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months and banned from the road for three years.
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall: Much-needed improvement works on town roads set to start next month
-
2
Check out the latest great Hucknall and Bulwell retro pics from the Dispatch archives
-
3
Hucknall biker gets suspended term and three-year ban for dangerous riding and having no licence or insurance
-
4
Hucknall lady Mavis enjoys fizz and style as she turns 100
-
5
UPDATE: Missing Hucknall man Owen Goodman has been found
He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.