Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the women were smoking cigarettes on Portland Street when Marian Ioan began shouting at them to go inside and used his arms to usher them in, on December 3.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said they tried to close the front door, but he kicked it open and entered with them.

He grabbed one woman by the back of her neck and shoved her inside, smacking her head against the hallway wall and giving her a headache.

When the other woman told him to get off her, Ioan, aged 29, shoved her with both hands and grabbed the first woman again.

Another man appeared and dragged Ioan outside. The women locked the door and called police, who arrested him nearby.

The court heard Ioan only has one previous conviction for drink driving from March, last year.

Ioan, of Portland Street, admitted two counts of assault.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the incident happened in the communal hall of a multi-occupancy house on Portland Road where they all lived.

“It's not the case he invaded their home,” he said. “He consumed a significant quantity of alcohol and couldn't remember what happened.

“He is lightly convicted. The pre-sentence report has highlighted his alcohol consumption and his low moods, or depression.”