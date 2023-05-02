News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
4 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Hucknall boozer assaulted two women when he shoved them into their home

A boozed-up Hucknall man who assaulted two women when he shoved them through the front door of their shared home has been sentenced to unpaid work.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:45 BST

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the women were smoking cigarettes on Portland Street when Marian Ioan began shouting at them to go inside and used his arms to usher them in, on December 3.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said they tried to close the front door, but he kicked it open and entered with them.

He grabbed one woman by the back of her neck and shoved her inside, smacking her head against the hallway wall and giving her a headache.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

When the other woman told him to get off her, Ioan, aged 29, shoved her with both hands and grabbed the first woman again.

Another man appeared and dragged Ioan outside. The women locked the door and called police, who arrested him nearby.

The court heard Ioan only has one previous conviction for drink driving from March, last year.

Ioan, of Portland Street, admitted two counts of assault.

Read More
House prices in Ashfield: the 13 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the incident happened in the communal hall of a multi-occupancy house on Portland Road where they all lived.

“It's not the case he invaded their home,” he said. “He consumed a significant quantity of alcohol and couldn't remember what happened.

“He is lightly convicted. The pre-sentence report has highlighted his alcohol consumption and his low moods, or depression.”

Ioan was given a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation sessions and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.