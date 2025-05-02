Hucknall: Car and house windows smashed by thugs armed with metal bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help to track down a group of men armed with metal bars who vandalised a house and car in Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 11.26pm on Monday, April 28 at a property on Railway Close.

A kitchen window was smashed and all the windows, excluding the windscreen, of a silver Seat Ibiza car were smashed by four males with metal bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were all dressed in black clothing and wearing balaclavas and ran off towards Watnall Road following the attack.

The vandalism incident happened on Railway Close. Photo: Google

Police are also appealing for help with other reported incidents burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

On Thursday, April 24 the patio door of a house in North Hill Avenue was found open, having been locked the previous evening.

At 3.17pm on Saturday, April 26 in Robey Close, there was a report of a Hinowa tracked barrow belonging to QTS being offered for sale on ebay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 4.45pm on Monday, April 28, a black and white Decathlon pushbike secured with a lock outside the Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road was stolen – CCTV showed two males in black clothing pulling the bike lock off before riding it away.

At 11.27am on Friday, April 25, there was a report that the word ‘Tramp’ has been spray-painted on a wall under the kitchen window of a property on Chatsworth Drive.

At 7.02am on Friday, April 25 the rear window of a black Vauxhall Signum parked on Watnall Road was smashed with a brick – the perpetrator was a white male, slim build, dressed in all black clothing who ran off in the direction of Peppers Store.

Between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, April 26, the paintwork of a black Land Rover was scratched down the right hand side, while parked near the United Reform Church on Farleys Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, April 25, there was a report of a young white male, aged 13 or 14 years-old and wearing a Broomhill School jumper, kicked the front door of a house on Ashgate Road – the caller said it had happened for three successive days and again on Thursday, April 29, each day between 3.30pm and 3.50pm..

At 7.19pm on Saturday, April 26 there was a report of two white males, both aged 14 to 16 years-old and dressed in black, on the roof of the Hucknall Leisure Centre and about to help a third male up to join them.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected], contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.