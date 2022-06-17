Hucknall car crime: another spate of vehicle break-ins, including five in less than NINE HOURS!

The Dispatch has reported recently on a spike in the issue – and motorists have been urged by the police to make sure their vehicles are secure and that items are not left on show, particularly valuables.

But once again, a series of crimes have been reported to the police in recent weeks.

Most shocking was a spate of attacks overnight on Tuesday June 14 and Wednesday June 15.

Car crime continues to be an issue on Hucknall

These were:

Between 9.30pm on Tuesday 14 and 6.30am on Wednesday June 15, on Cherry Avenue, a blue Ford C-Max was broken into and cash was stolen.

Sometime overnight between June 14 and 15 June ion Lilac Road, two males were seen to attempt to gain entry to a Vauxhall Insignia.

At 2.30am on Wednesday June 15, on Cherry Avenue, two males were seen attempting to gain entry to several vehicles.

Again, overnight between June 14 and 15, on Bodill Gardens, a Vauxhall Astra parked on a driveway was broken into and cash and some sunglasses were stolen.

During the same timeframe and on the same road, Bodill Gardens, a Toyota Avensis was broken into and some cash and glasses were stolen.

Other car crimes reported to the police include, between 9pm on Thursday June 9 and 6.40am on Friday June 10, on Portland Road, the front passenger window of a BMW series 1 was smashed and cash and a handbag containing bank cards was stolen.

At around 12.22am on Monday June 13, on Albert Close, Hucknall a Land Rover Discovery Sport was entered by two offenders and a hoodie and sunglasses were stolen.

At around 1am, also on Monday June 13, on Chestnut Grove, an insecure red Fiat Panda parked on a driveway was entered but nothing was stolen. CCTV recorded a white male, aged about 18 and wearing a hoodie and tracksuit .

Finally, between 8pm on Sunday June 12 and 6.45am on Monday June 13, on St John’ s Crescent, a black Volvo was entered and a quantity of Euros currency was stolen.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.