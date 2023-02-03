The man was picked up on CCTV trying to break into cars on High Street overnight between Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28.

When he spotted the camera, he smashed it.

Police are now appealing for information as to who the man was and also asking for the public’s help on a number of other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

The CCTV camera smash incident happened on High Street in Hucknall

On Thursday, January 26, at 12.40am, a brick was thrown through the front window of a house on Windmill Grove, Hucknall.

Between 6pm on January 26, and 8.30am the following day, a Volkswagen Tiguan was broken into on Forge Mill Grove, Hucknall and a black DKNY handbag containing a Switch Nintendo was stolen.

On January, 27, at about 5.50am, at Sherwood Business Park in Annesley, a lorry parked on the perimeter road was approached by a black Audi A3 with number plates missing. Three men got out of the Audi and started removing boxes from the back of the lorry. The lorry driver was in the cab and made himself aware to the men before driving the lorry off while the three men panicked and drove away in the Audi.

Between 6am on Friday, January 27 and 1am the following day, a locked and chained black Honda PCX125 motorbike was stolen from Watnall Road, Hucknall.

On January 27, at 4.45pm, two or three youths were throwing moss on to people from the roof of Ladbrokes on High Street, Hucknall.

Between 6pm on January 27 and 9am the following day, two locks to some allotment gates were damaged on Linby Walk, Hucknall.

On January, 27, between 8.30pm and midnight, a property on Nottingham Road, Hucknall was broken into by the removal of the window but not known if anything was stolen.

Between 11pm on January 27 and the morning of Monday, January 3, a black Lexmoto motorbike secured in a bike rack was stolen from a property on Heyworth Road, Hucknall.

On January 28, at about 12.45pm, a chained-up green Kymco VSR motorbike was stolen from a car park in Truman Drive, Hucknall, by three males wearing crash helmets and carrying bolt cutters.

On January 28, at 1pm, a fence panel was cut open and a moped stolen from a house on Dorey Way, Hucknall.

On Sunday, January 29, in the early hours, some sunglasses and a wallet were stolen from an unsecure Ford Ranger on Watnall Road, Hucknall.

At about 11.30pm on January 29, three offenders entered an unsecure red Volvo on Holbeck Road, Hucknall and stole an American airman’s jacket and e-cigarettes.

On Tuesday, January 31 and on previous days, graffiti was was put around Edgewood School and on garage walls in the area of Christchurch Way, Hucknall.

On January 31, between 3pm and 4.15pm, wing mirrors were detached from a car and minor damage caused to another car, both parked on Kenbrook Road, Hucknall.