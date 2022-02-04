Hucknall: Car window smashed with brick and paint thrown over vehicle and property
Police in Hucknall are appealing for help after a car window was smashed with a brick.
The incident happened at 10.37pm on Saturday, January 29 when the rear window of a black VW Touran on Ruffs Drive had a brick thrown through its rear window.
In a separate incident, paint was thrown over a white Citroen car and the driveway wall of a house on Highfields Court, some time between 4pm on Saturday, January 29 and 11am Sunday, January 30.
Both incidents were among a number of cases of criminal damage, theft and burglary in Hucknall police are appealing for the public’s help with.
At 2.10am on Sunday, January 30, two males were disturbed near two caravans on Hucknall Lane as they damaged some fencing.
The pair ran off, leaving behind a saw.
Between 5.15pm and 6.50pm on Tuesday, February 1, an attempt was made to break into a house on Airfield Way, causing damage to some French windows.
At some point on January 26 or January 27, a vacant shop near the post office on High Street was broken into.
Damage was caused but not known if anything was stolen
Between 6pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, February, a locked red Sym Jet 125 scooter was stolen from Daniels Way, but was found abandoned nearby on a footpath on Aerial Way.
Between 10pm on Wednesday, January 26 and 1pm on Thursday, January 27, a Nissan Duke was broken into on Watnall Road and cash, sunglasses and some cigarette lighters were stolen.
At 10.05pm on Friday, January 28 January, a white Ford Transit on Park Drive was broken into by two males, who drove away in a white van.
Various power tools were stolen, including a Erbaur drill and a Bosch drill.
Between 9.30pm on Saturday, January 29 and 1pm Sunday, January 30, a white BMW was broken into on Long Hill Rise and some credit cards and sunglasses were stolen.
If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity or CCTV footage that may be of help, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected], call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.