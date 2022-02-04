The incident happened at 10.37pm on Saturday, January 29 when the rear window of a black VW Touran on Ruffs Drive had a brick thrown through its rear window.

In a separate incident, paint was thrown over a white Citroen car and the driveway wall of a house on Highfields Court, some time between 4pm on Saturday, January 29 and 11am Sunday, January 30.

Both incidents were among a number of cases of criminal damage, theft and burglary in Hucknall police are appealing for the public’s help with.

Police are appealing for help after a car window was smashed with a brick in Hucknall

At 2.10am on Sunday, January 30, two males were disturbed near two caravans on Hucknall Lane as they damaged some fencing.

The pair ran off, leaving behind a saw.

Between 5.15pm and 6.50pm on Tuesday, February 1, an attempt was made to break into a house on Airfield Way, causing damage to some French windows.

At some point on January 26 or January 27, a vacant shop near the post office on High Street was broken into.

Damage was caused but not known if anything was stolen

Between 6pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, February, a locked red Sym Jet 125 scooter was stolen from Daniels Way, but was found abandoned nearby on a footpath on Aerial Way.

Between 10pm on Wednesday, January 26 and 1pm on Thursday, January 27, a Nissan Duke was broken into on Watnall Road and cash, sunglasses and some cigarette lighters were stolen.

At 10.05pm on Friday, January 28 January, a white Ford Transit on Park Drive was broken into by two males, who drove away in a white van.

Various power tools were stolen, including a Erbaur drill and a Bosch drill.

Between 9.30pm on Saturday, January 29 and 1pm Sunday, January 30, a white BMW was broken into on Long Hill Rise and some credit cards and sunglasses were stolen.