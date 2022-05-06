Hucknall car windows smashed and youths seen on town centre buildings again

Two cars had their windows smashed in separate incidents in the town.

A blue Peugeot car was damaged in Nabbs Lane at around 11.30pm on Saturday, April 30, while at around 7.25pm on Wednesday, May 4, the rear window of a white Hyundai car was smashed by a stone in Burberry Avenue.

Two other cases of criminal damage have also been reported to police.

Police are appealing for help after a spate of incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour

Overnight between Saturday, April 30 and Sunday May 1, three trees were vanadalised in Nottingham Road.

Also on May1, at 7.50pm, a large group of youths, aged around 10 to 15 years-old, were gathered in Loxley Close and one of them pushed down a section of a fence to a garden.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that a group of young lads had climbed over the fence from Poets Close to access the sports ground at Rolls-Royce Leisure on Watnall Road and were seen messing about on the football Astroturf area in what is an ongoing problem for the police and the area.

There has also been another incident with people climbing on to the roof of a town centre building after youngsters were reported being seen on the roof of the Post Office on High Street at 5.10pm on Wednesday, May 4.

Police are also appealing for help with several incidents of theft and burglary.

Between 2am and 8am on Saturday, April 30, the rear door of a house in Canberra Crescent was forced open and a bag containing ear pods, a phone, a watch, a wallet and a packet of cigarettes was stolen.

Car keys were also stolen and used to take a red VW Golf.

At around 5.35pm on Sunday, May 1, two males were observed looking over fences into gardens in Paulina Avenue and they later climbed over a fence to gain access to a property but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Between 3pm on Monday, May 2 and 8am on Tuesday, May 3y 3 May, an attempt was made to gain entry to a property in Annesley Road, causing damage to a door fame and the door lock.

Between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, April 30, the steel wall to a warehouse in one of the industrial units on Little Oak Drive in Annesley was cut open with an angle grinder to gain access, but nothing was taken.

And at around 9.15am on Friday, April 29, a generator was stolen from a van on the A608 Mansfield Road in Annesley.

The suspects were a man driving a silver BMW and accompanied by a young boy.

If you witnessed any of these incidents, know any of the people responsible or have any information or CCTV footage that may be of help to the police, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]