Hucknall: Cars damaged and vans stolen in spate of vehicle crime in the town

At around 6pm on Friday, August 19, the windows were smashed on a Seat Leon car on Lingford Street in Hucknall.

Between 7pm on Friday, August 19 and 10.20am Saturday, August 20, a Ford Transit van was stolen from Hillcrest Drive in Hucknall.

Two company vehicles belonging to E.ON UK were damaged in a car park on Little Oak Drive in Annesley at some time between Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17.

A car window was smashed in Hucknall as the town saw a spate of vehicle crime in the last week

Around 2.20pm on Monday, August 22, a royal blue Ford Transit was stolen from Farleys Lane in Hucknall, but was ater recovered the same day from Lilac Lane in Hucknall.

Between 12noon on Friday, August 19 and 12.20pm on Sunday, August 21, a blue Ford Focus was stolen from a layby near the Felley Maintenance Compound on Mansfield Road in Annesley.

Between 7pm on Monday, August 22 and 6am on Tuesday, August 23, some garden plants were stolen from a communal garden on George Street in Hucknall.

At around 10pm on Thursday, August 18, some unknown liquid was thrown over a VW car parked on Elizabeth Close in Hucknall.

Sometime before 9am on Friday, August 19, offensive markings were painted on a garden wall of a property on Falcon Way in Hucknall.

Anyone with any information should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]