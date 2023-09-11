News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall couple banned from keeping dogs for five years after letting pet suffer with tumour

A Hucknall couple have been banned from keeping dogs for five years after they failed to get veterinary treatment for their elderly dog’s ulcerated discharging tumour.
By John Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Adrian and Debbie Hawkins, of Westland Avenue, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a male terrier called Archie when they appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

They were both disqualified from keeping dogs for five years. Adrian, aged 58, was fined £1,723 and ordered to pay a £689 surcharge and £150 costs, while 57-year-old Debbie was fined £320 and ordered to pay £128 surcharge and £150 costs.

RSPCA officers were contacted after 16-year-old Archie was taken to a vet practice to be put to sleep by his owners.

The couple were fined and banned from keeping dogs for five years by Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Submitted
The couple were fined and banned from keeping dogs for five years by Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Submitted
However, the vet was concerned an animal welfare offence could have been committed because the dog had a large ulcerated tumour on the side of his face, necrotic dental disease and very poor bodily condition.

The court heard the couple were remorseful for their actions and this was not deliberate cruelty, but neglect, while Adrian also claimed he had been giving Archie 24-hour care and would bathe his mouth.

RSPCA inspector Pamela Bird, who examined Archie’s body, said: “The smell of infection was overwhelming.

“I observed a hole in the right side of Archie’s face which had pus and tissue dripping out of it. The skin was falling off around the nose.

“I opened the dog’s mouth and could clearly see very few, blackened teeth surrounded by smelly infected tissue, oozing pus.

“I felt the dog's body and I could clearly feel ribs, spine and pelvis protruding sharply. The dog's facial fur was matted and there was pus in the dog’s eyes.

“All the dog’s claws were long and curled around.

“I immediately took the view it would be obvious to any reasonable person this dog was severely underweight with obvious facial infection.

A vet who examined Archie said in a statement they “felt disturbed” when they saw the dog and this “quickly turned into sadness and frustration”.

They said: “I felt he must have had a prolonged amount of time of suffering before being brought in for euthanasia. His condition, both overall and due to the extent and progression of the mass, showed neglect.”

They had been told Archie had not been taken to a vet since 2015.

A vet concluded he had been through prolonged suffering due to a lack of medical care, suffering pain, nausea, inappetance, lethargy, uncomfortability and irritation, having been in a poor state for a minimum of six weeks, if not longer.

Speaking after the case Ms Bird said: “We as pet owners have a responsibility to do the right thing for our animals. Sadly, this was not the case for poor Archie.

“A vet said his suffering could have been prevented or managed through routine healthcare at best and as a minimum, by a check-up when the mass grew and burst, but it would not take any medical or veterinary expertise to see Archie was suffering and should have been taken to a vet sooner.”