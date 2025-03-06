Hucknall drink driver crashed in early hours while on his way to help female friend

A Hucknall man who was over the limit when he lost control and wrote his car off in the early hours of the morning was on his way to help a female friend who’d been assaulted, a court has heard.

Lewis Gething's BMW ended up the bushes at the side of the A611 Hucknall Bypass at 1.15am on October 6, last year, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

He was taken to hospital where a blood test revealed he had 105 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Gething, of previous good character, had been at home and drank alcohol before going to bed.

"A female friend rang him to say her partner had assaulted her,” he said. “He advised her to call police.

"He went to her aid. He drove along the A611 - there is a nasty kink in that road, the cambre is all over the place. He lost the rear end.

"The vehicle was written off - but he wasn’t that badly injured.”

Mr Pridham said Gething’s alcohol reading was in the lowest category.

“He is embarassed and ashamed about what he has done,” he added. “Fortunately he won't lose his job.”

Gething, aged 30, of Oakenhall Avenue, Hucknall, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £507 and ordered to pay a £203 surcharge with £85 costs.

He was disqualified for 12 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban if he successfully completes if before October 3, 2025.