Hucknall drink-driver gets 60-day driving ban
A Hucknall man has been banned from the road for 60 days after pleading guilty to drink driving.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:34 pm
Jonathan Lowton, 39, of Annesley Road, was stopped in the car park of the Dakota Hotel in Annesley on December 17 last year.
Having initially pleaded not guilty, Lowton changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court.
He was fined £230, plus £200 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
He was also banned from driving for 60 days.