Hucknall drink-driver gets 60-day driving ban

Jonathan Lowton, 39, of Annesley Road, was stopped in the car park of the Dakota Hotel in Annesley on December 17 last year.

Having initially pleaded not guilty, Lowton changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He was fined £230, plus £200 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Lowton pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned