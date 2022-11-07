Labour councillors and Jon Wilkinson, Labour candidate for the upcoming Hucknall Central by-election, were reacting after a series of incidents of cars being damaged on a main residential road in the were reported at the weekend.

Posting on its Facebook page, Hucknall Labour said: “This morning, Sunday, November 6, we spoke with residents who were distressed and out of pocket because of disgraceful criminal behaviour last night, November 5, where multiple cars were damaged on Derbyshire Lane and surrounding areas.

"The police have been informed and CCTV footage is being looked at.”

Labour election candidate Jon Wilkinson next to one of the damaged cars on Derbyshire Lane

Mr Wilkinson said: "Ashfield Council is simply not strong enough on anti-social behaviour in our town.

“They talk the talk but never seem to walk the walk.”

One resident agreed with Labour’s comments, saying Hucknall was turning into the dustbin of Ashfield.

But the Ashfield Independents said Labour’s record on local crime was itself ‘criminal’.

They saud the rise of crime and fear of crime in the town could be traced back to former Labour Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Paddy Tipping’s decision to close Hucknall Police Station in 2015.

Nick Parvin, Ashfield Independents candidate for Hucknall Central, said: “Knocking on doors around Hucknall, it’s clear crime and the fear of crime has gone up dramatically since the start of 2015 when Labour made the controversial decision to shut the front desk at our former police station.