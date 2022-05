Craig Shaw, 46, of Brookside, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, accused of assaulting Kerry Brown on two occasions, on February 24 and again on March 13.

Shaw initially pleaded not guilty but then changed his plea to guilty on both counts.

Shaw was also accused of stalking and harassing Miss Brown between March 13 and March 31.

Shaw was remanded in custody after appearing at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

To this charge, he pleaded not guilty.