Hucknall man admitted strangling his ex-partner on the day of his trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Goy had been in an on-off relationship with the woman for two years when he began questioning her on the night of August 17, 2023, Nottingham Crown Court. was told

The row began when they returned to his flat on Watnall Road at 1am and continued until 8.30am when she rang for a taxi to take her to work, said prosecutor Lauren Fisher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goy, aged 26, took her mobile and put his right arm around his neck making her struggle to breathe.

Goy was handed a suspended sentence by the court. Photo: National World

When she tried to scream he covered her mouth and nose and she felt lightheaded.

Goy released her and repeatedly apologised.

She climbed out of the window and he pulled her back in to the flat but she managed to flee and told the taxi driver to call the police.

She initially told officers nothing had happened but bruises on her neck, face and arms were visible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, Goy's victim said she moved away from the area, leaving her family, friends and a job of six years, and had to take tablets to combat sleeplessness, low moods, and flashbacks.

“It damaged how she felt as a person and she can't imagine how she will forge new relationships," said Ms Fisher.

Mark Sharman, mitigating, said Goy, who has been in custody for eight months, spared his ex-partner ‘further trauma’ by admitting the offence.

“He accepts fully it was unpleasant and extremely frightening,” he said.

“His intoxication is not an excuse for the way he behaved.

“Clearly there was friction on both sides.

"He was not at all times faithful during the relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In the cold light of day he knows he could, and should, have dealt with this in a very different way.

"He is deeply ashamed of his actions.

"He is deeply remorseful of the harm he caused at the time and the harm she continues to suffer.”

Goy, who has a previous conviction for violence, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

On Thursday Recorder Justin Wigoder sentenced him to 22 months, suspended for two years, with 25 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.