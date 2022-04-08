At around 10.40am on April 1, a white male aged in his mid 30s was seen using a hammer to smash a gas and electric meter in Brickyard Drive.

A man ran off but was soon caught and arrested by police.

The incident is one of a number in Hucknall police are appealing to the public for information about.

At 9.43am on Saturday, April 2, a white male aged in his 40s kicked over two advertising signs outside McColl’s shop on Portland Road, one of which fell onto a black Smart car causing slight damage.

The male responsible was of medium build, wearing glasses and he had dark brown receding hair.

Between 10.30pm on Thursday, March 31 and 6.30am on Friday, April 1 in a garage was broken into at a property on Barbara Square and a white, yellow and black Hasqvarna motorcycle was stolen.

Between 3pm and 9pm on Sunday, April 3, the front door of a house in Occupation Road was kicked, causing damage.

Between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday, April 30 in Goodall Crescent, a house was entered via the front door but it did not appear that anything had been taken.

Between 11pm Tuesday, April 5 and 5am on Wednesday, April 6, a silver Vauxhall Insignia was entered on Linby Road and a wallet containing bank cards was stolen.

The cards were later used before being stopped.