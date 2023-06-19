Hucknall: Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after car ends up on roof in the road
Police have arrested man suspected of drink-driving following an incident in Hucknall which left a car upside down on its roof in the middle of a road.
Police were called to South Street in the town at around 6.50pm on Saturday, June 17, following reports of an accident.
What they found was a car on its roof in the middle of the road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A police spokesperson said: “A 34 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and released under investigation.”
No injuries were reported.