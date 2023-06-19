News you can trust since 1904
Police have arrested man suspected of drink-driving following an incident in Hucknall which left a car upside down on its roof in the middle of a road.
By John Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:18 BST

Police were called to South Street in the town at around 6.50pm on Saturday, June 17, following reports of an accident.

What they found was a car on its roof in the middle of the road.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving following this incident in Hucknall. Photo: Chelsea Leigh ChannerPolice arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving following this incident in Hucknall. Photo: Chelsea Leigh Channer
Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving following this incident in Hucknall. Photo: Chelsea Leigh Channer
A police spokesperson said: “A 34 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and released under investigation.”

No injuries were reported.