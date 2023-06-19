Police were called to South Street in the town at around 6.50pm on Saturday, June 17, following reports of an accident.

What they found was a car on its roof in the middle of the road.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving following this incident in Hucknall. Photo: Chelsea Leigh Channer

A police spokesperson said: “A 34 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and released under investigation.”