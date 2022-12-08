Hucknall man awaits trial for ‘intentional strangulation’ of ex-partner

Connor Butler, aged 22, of Broomhill Road, denied intentional strangulation, assault by beating, and stalking without fear or distress, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

The offences are alleged to have happened on and around November 27.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said intentional strangulation is 'a new offence' and attracts a starting point of 36 weeks in custody on conviction.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He said Butler, who appeared via video-link from HMP Nottingham, was warned not to contact his alleged victim after the first two alleged incidents, but breached police bail on three occasions.

Making a bail application, solicitor Helen Rooks said ‘stupidity and immaturity’ led Butler to commit the breaches.

"He relies on the court and justice system to put his side of this across in due course," she said.

"He has learned his lesson and is willing to wear a GPS tag. I would urge you to bail him under the strictest conditions.”

But magistrates refused the application and remanded him into custody before setting a trial date of January 23.

They said their decision was based on his lack of compliance while on police bail and the severity of the offences.

There was a substantial risk he would commit further offences, interfere with witnesses and continue to harass his alleged victim, if released on bail, they added.

