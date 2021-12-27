Hucknall: man charged after police car driven into and 'woman assaulted'

The man was arrested over alleged offences on Salterford Road

Officers investigating a series of offences at an address on Salterford Road approached a suspect sat in a car outside a nearby supermarket.

A police car was then damaged as the car was reportedly driven away from the scene on the afternoon of Tuesday December 14.

Russell Thorne, aged 44, has since been charged with theft, intimidating a witness and two counts of assault.

Thorne, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and did not enter a plea. He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 19.