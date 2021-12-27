Hucknall: man charged after police car driven into and 'woman assaulted'
A man has appeared in court after allegations a police car was driven into and a woman was assaulted in Hucknall.
Officers investigating a series of offences at an address on Salterford Road approached a suspect sat in a car outside a nearby supermarket.
A police car was then damaged as the car was reportedly driven away from the scene on the afternoon of Tuesday December 14.
Russell Thorne, aged 44, has since been charged with theft, intimidating a witness and two counts of assault.
Thorne, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and did not enter a plea. He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 19.
Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been investigating some serious offences for several weeks and I am pleased we have now been able to bring a charge in this case. Our investigations remain ongoing.”