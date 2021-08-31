Hucknall man charged with assault after incident involving gun

Scott Langley, 43, of Piper Close, was arrested following an incident in the Annesley area of Nottinghamshire in the early hours of Sunday morning during which shots were heard.

Officers were called to reports of a group allegedly fighting in Fox Street at 12.45am and a firearm and bullets were recovered the scene.

Langley allegedly attacked the man who shot at his friend in the incident and was later charged with assault.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrate’s Court on September 16.

A second man, Louis Clark, 32, of Comet Drive, Eastwood, was also charged with wounding with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition in connection with the investigation.