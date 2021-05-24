Hucknall man gets suspended sentences for knife offences

David Sharpe, 30, of South Street pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to two counts of being possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, in this instance, on High Street in Hucknall.

Sharpe was sentenced to four months for both offences, both suspended for 12 months and both to run concurrently.

He was also fined £128 and ordered to pay £85 costs and undertake 12-month rehabilitation activity requirement.