Hucknall man jailed for 144 days for theft and weapon offences
A Hucknall man has been sentenced to 144 days in prison after being caught carrying a knife in public and stealing from a town store.
Craig Noble, 37, of Lime Tree Road, pleaded guilty to stealing washing tablets from the Wilko store in Hucknall and being in possession of a Stanley knife when stopped on Ogle Street in the town.
Both offences took place on August 27 this year.
Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Noble was jailed for 144 days and ordered to pay £19.50 compensation.