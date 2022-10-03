News you can trust since 1904

Hucknall man jailed for 144 days for theft and weapon offences

A Hucknall man has been sentenced to 144 days in prison after being caught carrying a knife in public and stealing from a town store.

By John Smith
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:59 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:59 am

Craig Noble, 37, of Lime Tree Road, pleaded guilty to stealing washing tablets from the Wilko store in Hucknall and being in possession of a Stanley knife when stopped on Ogle Street in the town.

Read More

Read More
Nottingham Prison needs improvements to become a safe environment, say inspector...

Both offences took place on August 27 this year.

Noble was jailed after appearing at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Most Popular

Advertisement

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Noble was jailed for 144 days and ordered to pay £19.50 compensation.