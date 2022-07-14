Hucknall man jailed for attack with metal bar outside pub on fellow drinker

Anthony Christie, 46, swung the tyre jack-handle several times at the victim after a pub row.

Nottingham Crown Court heard some of the strikes left the victim with broken ribs and a final blow, aimed at his head, left the man with serious facial injuries.

Christie, of Sherwood Street, who had earlier been drinking in the same pub with the victim, launched the attack close to the junction of Radford Road and North Gate, New Basford, at around 5.30pm on January 10 2022.

Anthony Christie

Christie was swiftly arrested by Nottinghamshire Police and later admitted GBH and possessing an offensive weapon.

Sentencing Christie on Monday July 11 2022, the judge, Recorder Carter, said: “It was the final blow which caused the most serious injury. You looked him in the face and aimed the metal bar at his face.

“It caused him very serious injuries. He is making a good recovery but is awaiting further operations.”

The court heard the two men involved were associates and Christie said he had ‘looked out for and provided for’ the victim who was new to Nottingham.

They had been drinking earlier in the day and had an argument. The victim had made ‘offensive comments’ to Christie, according to the judge.

The judge said Christie had an hour to ‘calm down’ and remove himself from the situation. He showed no remorse at the scene or in police interviews.

Detective Constable Rachel Smith said: “This was a nasty attack which left the victim with serious facial injuries and broken ribs.

“This type of violence that has abs olutely no place in our society, so we’re pleased to see that Christie has been punished for his actions.

“Nottinghamshire Police has a zero-tolerance approach to all incidents of violence.

“This case should serve as a warning to other people that we take these offences extremely seriously and will not tolerate this kind of violence in our communities.”