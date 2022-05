Nicky Deverill, 41, of Cherry Avenue admitted stealing alcohol to the value of £46.50 from Tesco in Hucknall February 7 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting Ahmed Ezt on the same day.

He further admitted failing to surrender to the court when required on March 30.

Deverill was jailed after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google