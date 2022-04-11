Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard that between March 13 and May 20 last year, Simon Ashley had made a large number of calls and sent texts and emails to Jane Porter that caused her to fear violence would be be used against her.

Ashley also admitted turning up at her home address and also sending threatening and intimidating messages to Mrs Porter’s son and that some of the threats used homophobic language.

Ashley, 42, of the The Connery, pleaded guilty to the charges and was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.