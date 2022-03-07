Peter McCallum, 48, of St Mary’s Way, admitted being in possession of the class A drug at Mansfield custody suite on September 11 last year.

In court, McCallum pleaded guilty to the charge and also to the charge of failing to surrender to Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 28 last year, having been released on bail.

He was fined at total of £120, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.