Hucknall man prosecuted for failing to clear huge pile of rubbish outside his home after neighbours complain

James Williams, 26 of Broomhill Road, was given multiple warnings by Ashfield District Council and was subsequently issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) requiring him to remove waste from outside his property; following complaints from neighbours about waste and concerns over vermin within the area.

Despite the warnings Williams did not remove and dispose of the waste in his garden and continued to breach his CPN.

This led to him receiving a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) and a £100 fine.

A Hucknall man has been prosecuted for failing to clear this huge pile of rubbish from outside his home

Due to him failing to pay the FPN and continuing to disregard the statutory notice issued to him, the council’s community safety team team took prompt action to prosecute Mr Williams.

On November 15, 2021, Williams was summoned to Nottinghamshire Magistrates court where he failed to attend.

In his absence, Williams was convicted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 where he was fined £120 for failing to comply with the notice, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and pay legal costs of £663.42 – a total amount of £817.42 to be paid within 28 days.

The council also applied for a remedial order which was granted by the court, requiring Williams to remove the waste by December 13, 2021.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), portfolio holder for community safety and crime reduction, said: “James Williams had no regard for his neighbours and continued to dump rubbish in his garden despite warnings being issued by the council.

"His failure to pay the fixed penalty notice meant we had no choice but to take the case to court.