Hucknall man sent to Crown Court to face rape charges
A Hucknall man has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court to face two charges of rape.
Jamie Paylor, aged 21, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, today, September 12.
It is alleged he raped the same woman twice. No plea was entered.
Because the charges are so serious, the case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing.
He was bailed to appear at the Court on October 10, on condition he does not contact the alleged victim or visit two addresses.