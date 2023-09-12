Watch more videos on Shots!

Jamie Paylor, aged 21, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, today, September 12.

It is alleged he raped the same woman twice. No plea was entered.

Because the charges are so serious, the case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing.