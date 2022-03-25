Hucknall man sexually assaulted female paramedics as they fought to save his life

Nottingham Crown Court.

"Sweating, wide-eyed and semi-coherent" Cameron Youssef was "having a fit" at his Wenlock Drive home on July 2, 2020, said prosecutor Jonathon Dee at Nottingham Crown Court.

He tried to wrap his legs around one paramedic and said things like "I want to kiss you, I want to f*** you."

She was worried about his heart-rate and applied pads on his chest, but when they were removed, ripping off hair, Youssef threw a punch at her, which missed.

Both women tried to calm him down, but he continued to act aggressively and threw another blow, which also missed. He squeezed one of the women on her buttocks.

"Both complainants are essentially vulnerable," said Mr Dee. “Their job requires them to go into unknown situations to help people.”

One of Youssef’s victims said she was "emotional and anxious for two or three weeks afterwards" and changed her shift patterns as a result.

Nottingham Crown Court also heard he almost hit other vehicles when he drove a borrowed car, in a Co-Op car park, in Hucknall, on May 30, 2020.

Police found him "clearly intoxicated" with powder on his gums and teeth. Tests showed more than five times the specfied limit for a cocaine by-product in his system.

The offences put him in breach of an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, in November 2019, for violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

Victoria Rose, mitigating, said Youssef took Pregabalin on the night because he is bi-polar and has a history of mental health crises.

“That is no excuse for his behaviour and he doesn't put that forward as an excuse,” she said, adding he has been drug-free for several months and “alcohol has not featured in his life for some time.”

Youssef, 25, admitted the drug and driving matters at the magistrates' court, but initially denied two counts of sexual assault.

On Friday, Judge Mark Watson imposed a nine-month sentence which was suspended for two years because of his mental health problems, his remorse and delays to the case.