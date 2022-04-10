Hucknall man to be sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment charge
A Hucknall man has pleaded guilty to conducting what amounted to a six-month harassment campaign against a Nottingham woman.
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 10:58 pm
At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Gareth Butler, 43, of Vernon Court, admitted conducting pursued a course of conduct against Lyndsay White between January 10 and June 22 last year which he knew amounted to harassment.
He also pleaded guilty to the further charge of breaching a previously imposed suspended sentence.
He is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on April 25.