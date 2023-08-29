Hucknall man tried to blame his cousin for crack cocaine found in his bag

Police saw Thomas Watts get out a black Volkswagen van on Wood Lane and leave the door open, at 3.50am on May 25, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said that when they asked him why he did not shut the door, Watts, aged 34, was “nervous and fidgeting” and ran off, but tripped on a kerb and was caught.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Five brown wraps of crack cocaine and a small lock knife were found in the bottom of his man-bag and cannabis was discovered in the centre console of the van.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He claimed he did not know how the crack got into his bag, but it probably came from his cousin. He said the knife belonged to his grandfather and he used it for gardening.

The court heard he has previous convictions for assault causing actual bodily harm, for which he received a two-year suspended sentence order, and a drink-driving matter from 2019.

Watts, of Washdyke Lane, admitted possession of a blade and class A and B drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Watts made early guilty pleas and has kept out of trouble for nearly four years.

Watts has recently been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).