Hucknall man tried to blame his cousin for crack cocaine found in his bag

A Hucknall man who was caught with crack cocaine and a blade after tripping up while fleeing police tried to blame his cousin for the drugs, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST

Police saw Thomas Watts get out a black Volkswagen van on Wood Lane and leave the door open, at 3.50am on May 25, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said that when they asked him why he did not shut the door, Watts, aged 34, was “nervous and fidgeting” and ran off, but tripped on a kerb and was caught.

Five brown wraps of crack cocaine and a small lock knife were found in the bottom of his man-bag and cannabis was discovered in the centre console of the van.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
He claimed he did not know how the crack got into his bag, but it probably came from his cousin. He said the knife belonged to his grandfather and he used it for gardening.

The court heard he has previous convictions for assault causing actual bodily harm, for which he received a two-year suspended sentence order, and a drink-driving matter from 2019.

Watts, of Washdyke Lane, admitted possession of a blade and class A and B drugs.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Watts made early guilty pleas and has kept out of trouble for nearly four years.

Watts has recently been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

He asked for a pre-sentence report to ascertain if there is any useful rehabilitative work he can do. Sentencing was adjourned until September 5.