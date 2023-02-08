Hucknall man’s drink-drive arrest after receiving ‘devastating’ health news
A Hucknall man who went to the pub after receiving “devastating” health news was stopped for drink-driving by police following an anonymous tip-off, a court heard.
Stephen Haresign left the Plough & Harrow pub, on High Street, and officers found him at traffic lights on Watnall Road, on December 13, at 9pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said 62-year-old Haresign, of previous good character, gave a breath test which revealed 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Haresign, of Wordsworth Avenue, Hucknall, admitted drink-driving.
Maria Moore, mitigating, said he had been to hospital for an update on his health and had been expecting to find out his treatment plan.
However, she said, he was told the condition had worsened.
She said: “He left the hospital devastated and went to the pub to discuss matters with a friend.
“It’s not excusable, but it is an explanation.”
She said Haresign served in the Army and had to retire from HGV driving after a work-related injury.
She said “He has lived an exemplary life. He wants to apologise through me to the court for this incident."
The court heard he is the carer for his wife and an elderly neighbour, and now faces £50 taxi journeys to the hospital for treatment.
Haresign was fined £410 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned from driving for 23 months, although a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent, if he successfully completes it by May 30 2024.