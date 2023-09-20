Hucknall man’s ‘tinpot robbery’ of drug dealer only yielded three ounces of cannabis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Booth wore a mask when he and two accomplices pushed their way into an address on Carlton Road, Nottingham, on February 22, 2021, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

But he left DNA evidence on a beer bottle that he left in a bin. A mobile phone, a tablet, USB drives and three ounces of cannabis were stolen.

The occupant sustained a split lip when he was shoved into the door frame, and later said he was already an "emotional wreck" following a previous incident in which he was also ripped-off.

"If there were awards for genius none of you would win it," Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told all three defendants.

"What a stupid trio you are. All three of you should know - if you had any brains - drugs are a complete waste of time.

"You end up either in dealing them or committing a tinpot robbery to try and steal them because you thought there was a stash.

"That worked out really well, didn't it?

"At the end of the day who are the people who lose? Not you actually, but your family. People who wish they could rely upon you but can't because you are so stupid and thoughtless."

But he said "by a stroke of good fortune" all three have stayed out of trouble since and the case has taken a long time to reach court.

"What good would it do to sent you custody now it seems the penny has dropped?" Judge Rafferty told them. "If I see you again - pack a bag."

Booth, aged 31, of Watnall Road, Hucknall, admitted robbery at a previous hearing and received 18 months, suspended for two years.

The judge told him: "You were older and wiser and should have known better."

“You get this chance by reason of circumstance it's the last one.