Hucknall MP wants to crack down on pet theft

The survey, which can be completed on Mr Spencer’ website, will help inform work with Nottinghamshire Police to explore what can be down to crack down on the

Earlier this year, Mr Spencer wrote to Nottinghamshire Police to express his concerns about supposed rise in pet theft in the County.

Mark Spencer MP. Photo: Danel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Nottinghamshire Police has since appointed a lead officer to focus on the theft of dogs.

Recently, George Eustice MP, the environment secretary, announced a new pet theft taskforce, which has been set up to gather evidence to understand the factors that may be contributing to any perceived rise in thefts and to recommend any necessary measures to tackle the problem.

The theft of a pet is an existing offence under the Theft Act 1968, with offenders facing a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Mr Spencer said: “With more of us spending time at home over the past 18 months, I have been concerned to hear about the effects the theft of a pet can have on families.

“I want to work with Nottinghamshire Police to see what we can do to crack down on pet theft.

“I am hoping that this survey will give us some key information about people’s concerns and perceptions about pet theft.

“I am also using the opportunity to ask my constituents whether they would like to ask a question to Nottinghamshire Police’s dog theft lead.

"I would like to encourage anyone who is concerned about this issue to fill out the survey.”