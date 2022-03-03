Hucknall mum admits cruelty to 18-day-old son found dead at family home

Hunter White, who was just 18 days old, was pronounced dead by paramedics who were called to Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, on July 10, 2020.

Terri Walters, 32, of the same address, previously denied the charge but appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, on Wednesday, when she changed her plea.

Walters was due to appear on Monday for her trial to start, but there were delays.

She finally appeared on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest and she was brought to court by police.

After consulting with her barrister, Sue Rodham, Walters made the U-turn on her guilt.

She admitted cruelty to Hunter, who she was responsible for and who she wilfully neglected.

The Recorder of Nottingham, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, bailed her until April 22 when she will be sentenced.