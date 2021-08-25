Hucknall mum wants assault charges made against gang who attacked her son

Clare Smith’s son Alfie, 13, was made to get on his knees by a group of boys and beg forgiveness for allegedly calling someone an idiot – something he denies ever happened.

He was then throttled by one of the boys, while the others stood around filming it.

The horrific attack only stopped when a man passing by intervened to break it up.

The attack happened in Titchfield Park. Photo: Google

Clare said: “We know who they are all are and I’ve had someone come to me and say they were attacked by the same group of people who hit them with a metal bar.

"I’ve got the video of the attack on my son, I’ve seen it, and it just made me sob to see what they did to him.

"I’ll be showing that to the police when they come to talk to me and this other person says they will make a statement too.

"My son is absolutely petrified to go out now and two of the lads who attacked him are in his class as well – he doesn’t want to go back to school now.

"He’s got marks on his neck where they strangled him and he’s got bruises on his leg where they kicked him.

"Don’t get me wrong, he’s a big lad, but he’s not the fighting type and I think these sort of gangs target people like Alfie who they know won’t fight back.

"They’re just bullies and if nothing is done by next week, I’ll be going up to the school to speak to the staff there.

Mrs Smith also slammed the parents of the kids in the gang for allowing their children to roam out of control and carry out sickening attacks like this.

She continued: “It’s the same group of lads every time, all going into year nine at local schools and they’re just wannabe gangsters.

"They’re all around 12 or 13, what are they going to be like at 16 or 17?

“I get in touch with the parents and they’re not interested, really not interested.