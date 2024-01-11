Hucknall mum’s horrific ordeal after being kicked in the eye by violent drunk

A Hucknall mum who was knocked unconscious and kicked in the eye by a drunk and violent reveller has spoken of the horrifying surgery she endured afterwards.

Laura Atkinson, aged 42, was attacked as she came out of the Half Moon pub with a friend in the early hours of July 2022.

"I only remember walking out of the pub and then waking up in an ambulance," she said. "I only saw CCTV of it afterwards. I was in A&E until 3pm the next day and had surgery two days later."

Laura's eye required stitches on the inside as it was torn to the bone of the eye socket by the kick.

"The operation on my eye was one hour long and I was awake," said Laura. "That was literally the worst thing I have had to go through - including childbirth. It was a horrific experience."

She also suffered a damaged retina which caused sensitivity to light so had months of follow-ups at the Queen’s Medical Centre until they were happy she needed no further corrective surgery and had no lasting damage to her sight.

Laura, an HR adminstrator, said: "The worst part of the experience was my six-year-old having to see the state my face was in.

"It took a long time for me to look like myself so it was more upsetting for him than anyone.

"The police were fantastic and the messages I was getting off local people I've never met were lovely and made me realise it's just a few people who are bad, the rest of the community are amazing."

CCTV cameras recorded Teleah England sit on an unconscious Laura before getting up and kicking her in the face.

England, now aged 21, of Montague Road, Hucknall, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, last April.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on November 16, England, who had no previous convictions, received an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay £500 compensation at £10 per week.

Laura said she spoke to the Dispatch to "give people the confidence to go to police if anything like this happens to them.