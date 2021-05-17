Hucknall neighbourhood team helps crack down on off-road biker nuisance

Police seized a number of illegal bikes during a proactive operation cracking down on nuisance off-road biking in county hot-spot areas.

Officers honed in on several sites, including Harlow Woods, Annesley Woods, Annesley Cutting and Felley Priory.

Two bikes were seized for no insurance and a Section 59 warning notice was also issued to one person before leaving the area.

Hucknall neighbourhood team has been helping crack down on illegal use of off-road bikes. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Colin Morley, Hucknall neighbourhood policing sergeant and one of the force’s off-road bikers, said: “Our riders were met with a great response and thanks from members of the local community including from horse riders and dog walkers.

“They were really happy to see us tackling this menace and to see the action we are continuing to take against those inconsiderate riders whose illegal and anti-social behaviour is causing misery in our communities, showing little or no regard for the laws of the road, the damage they cause or the threat they pose to members of the public.

“I hope the ongoing positive action we’re taking to tackle the illegal and anti-social use of these vehicles reassures our local residents that we are listening to their concerns and taking them seriously.

“We have more dates planned for the future to tackle this type of activity and we will be continuing our efforts to crack down on this anti-social behaviour.

"Any riders considering visiting these locations and other hot-spot areas should expect to be stopped by the police who will take robust action.

"We need more members of the public to help us reduce nuisance off-road biking by reporting incidents to us.

"We encourage anyone with information about the use of illegal bikes to continue to report these matters to us by calling us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

As well as seizing bikes and prosecuting riders to tackle the issue, the force is also encouraging off-road bikers to explore areas in which they can legally enjoy their bikes.