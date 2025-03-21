Hucknall police searching for drug users who broke into leisure centre

Police are appealing for information to identify a group of men who broke into Hucknall Leisure Centre and took drugs and caused damage.

The incident happened around 6.15pm on Tuesday, March 18 when around three or four males broke into the building on Linby Road via a fire door, which was damaged in the process with a latch on it now no longer working.

The men smoked cannabis inside the building and threw milkshakes up the wall of a room.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported recently in Hucknall.

Police are appealing for help with a number of incidents reported in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At 12.15am on Friday, March 14, at a property on Portland Road, the barrel in a door lock was damaged, the handle pulled off and the door damaged, but no entry was gained.

At 5.01am on Sunday, March 16, a very tall male dressed in black was seen trying to break into a shed on Glendon Drive, but no entry was gained.

Between 4.30pm and 10.10pm on Monday, March 17, a Lexmoto LAZ125 motorbike was stolen from a car park. on St Marys Way.

Between 11pm on Friday,March 14 and 5am on Saturday, March 15, a bedroom window was smashed at a house on St Marys Way.

At 3pm on Saturday, March 15, the occupants of four cars in the car park at McDonald’s on Ashgate Road were in the children’s area, being abusive to staff and customers.

At 3.37pm on Saturday, March 15, a group of five or six girls, all aged around 14 or 15 years-old, were playing loud music, drinking Vodka and smoking weed on land at the back of B&M on Chapel Street.

At 5.10pm on Saturday, March 15, CCTV pictured six male youngsters on the roof of the Post Office on High Street.

At 8.05am on Monday, March 17, a young male aged 12 or 13 years-old, kicked the front door of a house on Glendon Drive, leaving a footprint but no damage – residents there have been several incidents like this in the area of late.

Anyone with any information on any of the above incidents, email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.