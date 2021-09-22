Hucknall police seize motorbike after rider had no insurance or licence
Hucknall police have seized a mini moto bike and taken it off the road after its rider was found to have no licence or insurance.
Members of Ashfield Police’s Hucknall NPT were conducting enquiries in neighbouring Sutton-in-Ashfield when they spotted the man riding along the road.
Police followed the man who was detained and his bike seized.
Police have also been maintaining a presence in and around Hucknall with PCSO’s Rachel Swinney and Steve Timperley conducting foot patrols around various different locations.