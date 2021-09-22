Hucknall police seize motorbike after rider had no insurance or licence

Hucknall police have seized a mini moto bike and taken it off the road after its rider was found to have no licence or insurance.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 4:24 pm

Members of Ashfield Police’s Hucknall NPT were conducting enquiries in neighbouring Sutton-in-Ashfield when they spotted the man riding along the road.

Police followed the man who was detained and his bike seized.

Police have also been maintaining a presence in and around Hucknall with PCSO’s Rachel Swinney and Steve Timperley conducting foot patrols around various different locations.

