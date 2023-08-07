Hucknall pub assault: Police issue CCTV images of man they want to talk to
The victim was pushed into a table, causing pain to her wrist, during an incident in The Pilgrim Oak, on High Street.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could assist with their ongoing inquiries.
He is described as being white, about 5ft 8in, aged in his 40s, and of stocky build.
He was wearing a white and green Liverpool Football Club top.
The incident happened on Saturday, July 15, at about 3.50pm.
PC Oskar Sereda, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We suspect the man we want to speak to may be local to the Hucknall area and he has reportedly been seen at the Plough & Harrow pub on a few occasions since this incident. As part of our inquiries, we are asking the public to come forward if they recognise him, as we believe he may have information that could assist our investigation.”
Call police on 101, quoting incident 456 of July 15 2023.