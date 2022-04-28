Hucknall pub landlady demands action after asbestos dumped in car park by fly-tipper

Clair Whiffin-Honey, who runs the Red Lion on High Street, has had to pay £500 to have the asbestos and other waste cleared from the pub’s car park after it was dumped there by a fly-tipper.

And she believes the culprit is the same man who dumped a load of waste in the car park back in October.

But despite having photos and CCTV of what she believes in the van being used for the fly-tipping, she says neither the police, nor Ashfield District Council, are doing anything about it.

Asbestos was fly-tipped in the Red Lion car park

She fumed: “The same white van with a male driver has dumped a load of asbestos in our car park.

“Why are the police or the council not looking into this matter?

"If it happened in a council car park, the council would take it away.

"But for the likes of myself at the Lion, I’m yet again having to pay to have it removed – money we are struggling to find.

"What are we supposed to do to stop this bloke?

"I have full CCTV of the entire pub and car park and of Titchfield street – where the pub car park entrance – which I can make available – and still they can’t get him.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said fly-tipping was an issue tackled by the local authority.

Hucknall’s Coun John Wilmott said: “We take all issues of fly-tipping extremely seriously, whether that be on council or private land.

"I have referred the case onto our community protection team and asked them to launch a formal investigation.

"The incident is of such seriousness, however, that I have referred it to the police.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment if convicted.

"Over the past year, the council has issued a record number of fines for fly-tipping incidents.

"Residents can be assured that we will work with the police to get to the bottom of who has dumped this hazardous waste.

"We will be in touch with the landlady of Red Lion and do everything we can to identify the culprit.

"We will then be encouraging the police to throw the kitchen sink at the offender as we continue our war on waste.

“Due to our efforts as a couuncil, over the last year we have bucked the national trend with a 20 per cent reduction in fly-tipping complaints.